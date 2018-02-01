Celebrity Big Brother 2018 is well and truly under way following it’s first ever all-female launch, and you can meet the women of the house below.

But they weren’t alone for long, with a host of male celebs soon heading into the house to join the fun.

The question is, who are they? Scroll down to see the full list of confirmed male and female housemates.

CONFIRMED CONTESTANTS

The men

Ginuwine

Ginuwine announced himself to the music world with the release of 1996 album Ginwine… The Bachelor a collection of smooth, sexy r&b that he wrote and produced alongside frequent collaborators Missy Elliot and super-producer Timbaland.

His Sophomore album, 100% Ginuwine, landed at no.5 on the Billboard chart upon when it was released in 1999. It went on to sell over 2 million copies in the US.

Andrew Brady

Prior to his time as an Apprentice candidate, Andrew was a project engineer in the aerospace industry, and cited his coal miner granddad as an inspiration for his work ethic.

When he joined the BBC1 series, Andrew took part in a number of tasks and led Team Vitality to their first victory in Week 4, but was ultimately fired by Lord Sugar in Week 8.

Wayne Sleep

Sleep was born in Plymouth in Devon and became one of the UK’s most famous dancers in his prime. He was just 13 years old when he won a scholarship to the Royal Ballet School, and five years later – in 1966 – he was invited to join the Royal Ballet Company, despite his diminutive height of five foot two.

He soon became a Senior Principal Dancer, working with talent including Sir Frederick Ashton, Sir Kenneth MacMillan, Dame Ninette de Valois, Joe Layton, Rudolf Nureyev, and John Neumeier.

Daniel O’Reilly – aka Dapper Laughs

The controversial comedian – who first rose to fame as a star of Twitter’s video service Vine – landed an ITV2 series On the Pull in 2014, only to be dropped by the broadcaster amid claims his comedy was degrading to women and a petition signed by 50,000. Daniel O’Reilly – the man behind the persona – appeared on Newsnight to apologise and ‘killed off’ his famous alter ego. A marmite character, he’ll no doubt spice things up if he’s dropped into a house full of female contestants…

Jonny Mitchell

Jonny’s spell in the spotlight has been brief. But back in the heady days of last summer, when instead of sunning ourselves we were all gorging on ITV2 reality show Love Island, the 26-year-old entrepreneur became something of a nationwide talking point.

Shane Lynch

Boyzone star and Irish singer Shane Lynch is one of a batch of male celebrities joining the ‘all-female’ Celebrity Big Brother line-up.

Lynch was discovered after Louis Walsh held auditions in Dublin to create an Irish boy band that would rival Take That. Along with Keith Duffy, Stephen Gately, Mikey Graham and Ronan Keating, the band went on to score six number one UK singles and nine number ones in Ireland.

Courtney Act

Australian drag queen Courtney Act shot to international fame when she finished in second place on season six of smash hit Reality TV series RuPaul’s Drag Race.

When not in drag Courtney (whose birth name is Shane Janek) identifies as gender fluid and prefers to use they/them pronouns.

John Barnes

Football legend John Barnes was confirmed as the first male star to enter Celebrity Big Brother this year.

He made his England debut in 1983 and was snapped up by Liverpool in 1987. While at the Merseyside club he won the FA Cup and First Division twice, scoring 106 goals in 403 matches. He played at Newcastle United for two years before finishing up his career on the pitch at Charlton Athletic in 1999.

The women

Amanda Barrie

Barrie first hit the big time in Carry On films including Carry on Cleo, in which she played Cleopatra but she’s arguably best-known for playing Alma Sedgewick on Coronation Street.

Since leaving the soap, Barrie has starred in Bad Girls (playing inmate Bev Tull) and in Hell’s Kitchen (where she almost punched Gordon Ramsey in the face).

Jess Impiazzi

Jess Impiazzi is a veteran of the reality circuit thanks to stints on The Only Way is Essex and Ex on the Beach. After attending Italia Conti she first cropped up on TOWIE back in 2012 when she was one of Mick Norcross’s Sugar Hut Honeys, getting caught up in drama between Lucy Mecklenburgh and Mario Falcone, before switching over to MTV and EX on the Beach where she confronted her muscly former boyfriend Rogan O’Connor. She returned to the show in 2016 but pulled out just a few episodes in after suffering anxiety attacks. Jess has also appeared in films Retribution and Tombs: Rise of the Damned and had a role in Name of the Game opposite Darren Day and Callum Best.

Maggie Oliver

Oliver was one of the key figures in Operation Span, an investigation into the Rochdale sex grooming scandal. She was a DC who persuaded vulnerable and reluctant girls to give evidence against paedophiles who had sexually abused them for years, and was portrayed by Lesley Sharp in BBC drama Three Girls last year, which adapted the real events to screen.

India Willoughby

India Willoughby was born as Jonathan and worked as an ITV reporter and news reader for 10 years before choosing to undergo gender reassignment surgery, aged 50. She returned to ITV Border in 2016 as India and has since appeared on Loose Women, becoming the first transwoman in the world to co-host an all-female talk show.

Ashley James

Ashley James first popped up on screens in E4 reality series Made in Chelsea for a brief stint in 2012-13, but departed after a handful of episodes and has since been dabbling in some modelling, presenting, and a LOT of red carpet posing. She hosts a show on Hoxton Radio and like her fellow MIC stars posts stacks of glamorous snaps on social media – so perfect fodder for the CBB house, really.

Ann Widdecombe

Former Tory MP Ann has joined the all-female initial line-up. A Member of Parliament between 1987 and 2010 for Maidstone and The Weald, she was known for her controversial opposition to the legality of abortion and support of the re-introduction of the death penalty. But since leaving Westminster, she has been a hit on the Strictly dance floor – winning fans across the country for her moves with partner Anton du Beke – and last year popped up on ITV’s Sugar Free Farm.

Malika Haqq

Meet the Kardashians’ bestie Malika. Now, we know what you might be thinking – you’ve already seen a member of their so-called ‘inner circle’ on CBB. And you’d be right – just two years ago another close confidante of America’s most famous family, Jonathan Cheban, was snapped up by Big Brother bosses.

So, who is Malika? She’s been best buddies with Khloe since they were 15 and is also close with Kim, Kourteney and Rob, making regular appearances on Keeping Up with the Kardashians and various other reality shows. She has a twin sister Khadijah and has also cropped up in movies Somebody Help Me 2, ATL, School For Scoundrel and KUWTK spin-off Dash Dolls. Here she is with Khloe way back in 2001…

Rachel Johnson

The sister of Foreign Secretary Boris and daughter of I’m a Celebrity star Stanley has signed up for a reality stint of her own. The outspoken journalist and commentator was the first confirmed housemate for the new series and was expected to bring plenty of opinions to the house.

Johnson has been a journalist for over 25 years, working for the Financial Times, Sunday Telegraph and Mail on Sunday, as well as editing The Lady for three years. She has also written several novels and earlier this year made headlines after joining the Liberal Democrat party, despite her brother being a high-profile member of the Conservatives.

RUMOURED FUTURE CONTESTANTS

Rodrigo Alves (aka Human Ken Doll)

British and Brazilian Rodrigo Alves has become known for his multiple plastic surgery procedures that have led to his label “Human Ken Doll”. The 34-year-old is believed to have undergone 10 nose jobs, a hair transplant, liposuction to the jaw and pec implants, among countless other procedures. But despite being heavily rumoured to be moving into the CBB house, it looks like Rodrigo has a date across the pond at the Golden Globes on January 7th which means he’ll miss Friday’s move-in date.

Pete Wicks

The Only Way Is Essex star might be following in the footsteps of ex-girlfriend Megan McKenna and entering the Celebrity Big Brother House. McKenna was a contestant on CBB in 2016 and was briefly removed from the show after an expletive-ridden rant directed at fellow housemates Tiffany Pollard and John Partridge.

Scott Disick

Is the CBB house big enough for TWO members of the Kardashian crew? Possibly not, but Scott Disick has long been rumoured to be joining the reality show’s line-up. As the ex-partner of Kourtney Kardashian and father to her three children, he’s a reality show veteran after appearing regularly on Keeping Up With the Kardashians and various spin-off series. The couple split in 2015 and Disick is now dating Lionel Richie’s daughter Sofia who aged 19 is 15 years his junior. The pair posted pictures on a private jet a few days ago – could they have been on their way to Blighty?

Spencer Matthews

It comes as a surprise that reality TV lothario Spencer is yet to book a stay in the Big Brother house. The former Made in Chelsea star, famed for his womanising ways, has gone on to appear on I’m a Celebrity (a famously short-lived spell), The Bachelor and The Jump. He won the latter in 2017 and met his current girlfriend, Vogue Williams. Eton-educated Spencer is also brother-in-law to Pippa Middleton after his sibling, James, married the Duchess of Cambridge’s younger sister last year.