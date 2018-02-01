Everything you need to know about the return of Channel 4's dating spin-off in Italy

Fred Sirieix is back with a second series of First Dates Hotel. Find out how to watch it and where the new set of singles are jetting off to…

What time is it on TV?

First Dates Hotel continues on Monday 5th February at 10pm on Channel 4.

Where’s the new hotel?

The First Dates spin-off has a gorgeous new home in a verdant valley in Campania, Italy – a four-star resort with a Michelin-starred restaurant and a vast outdoor pool.

Will the format stay the same?

Yes, bar the location not much has changed. Maître D’ Fred Siriex will continue to preside as singletons check into the hotel before going on a romantic dinner date. If they click, they will be able to stay there even longer and get to know each other that bit better.

What’s it really like to stay in the First Dates Hotel?

We spoke to fashion model Kelly about her stay in last year’s hotel in the south of France – read about her experience here.

Where was the First Dates Hotel used in series one?

First Dates series one was filmed at Le Vieux Castillon in a medieval village called Castillon-du-Gard in Provence, south of France.