There was another amazingly rude moment on Countdown
WARNING: NAUGHTY WORDS AHEAD
Childish? Absolutely. Yet there’s nothing quite like a vulgar word popping up on Countdown and presented by Rachel Riley. From the time her real-life partner Pasha Kovalev spelt out, well, read it for yourself…
- Countdown’s Rachel Riley is left embarrassed after Strictly’s Pasha Kovalev spells out rude word
- Dictionary Corner’s Susie Dent spelt out a swearword on Countdown
Innocently talking about dancing, Russia and his tour but you’re all excited about @PashaKovalev’s 7 😂 I blame Jimmy pic.twitter.com/BxmCgqxJDs
— Rachel Riley (@RachelRileyRR) March 7, 2017
To this very NSFW one Susie Dent spotted…
Yesterday I ate @RachelRileyRR's lunch, and now I think she's sending me coded messages during #Countdown. pic.twitter.com/sLuIHyWGA7
— Channel 4 (@Channel4) October 19, 2017
This naughty one…
— daytime snaps (@daytimesnaps) January 19, 2018
Oh, and this…
— daytime snaps (@daytimesnaps) August 1, 2017
Now, a recent edition of the Channel 4 quiz show has given us another word to pretend to be mature about. After the 30 seconds of anagramming were up, one contestant offered the answer ‘squirt’. Perfectly innocent by itself, you might say, but unfortunately Rachel Riley left a few letters above that word. And that left this sentence on the board…
Just another day at the office… 🙈 pic.twitter.com/WKPjyepOQV
— Rachel Riley (@RachelRileyRR) January 31, 2018
Nope. Nothing funny about that.
Countdown airs weekdays at 2.10pm on Channel 4