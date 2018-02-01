The former Doctor Who star used an appearance on The Last Leg to give us some more realistic expectations for the future

At the beginning of 2017, when the world seemed sure to plunge into darkness, only one man could save us – former Doctor Who and Broadchurch star David Tennant, who appeared on Channel 4’s The Last Leg to assure that everything would, in fact, be fine, telling us to keep our spirits up for the year ahead.

But fast forward 12 months and it’s fair to say that a certain amount of darkness did still end up colouring our perception of 2017 – so in a return visit to Adam Hills, Alex Brooker and Josh Widdecombe’s topical panel show last Friday, Tennant took to the stage once more to offer a more realistic call to arms for 2018.

It’s really worth watching the full clip which is genuinely hilarious, but if you still refuse to pivot to video with the rest of us, the transcript is below.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I’m David Tennant, and I’m here to tell you that everything is gonna be alright….I think.

“It is still up to us to make everything OK. Be kind to each other. Smile at strangers. Unless you’re sitting opposite that stranger on a late night train and there’s no-one else in the carriage. Then just move seats.

“There is not going to be a nuclear war – but it wouldn’t hurt to build a bunker just in case. It’s time to seize the day, live in the moment, grab everything that is put in front of you!

“Unless you’re at a charity dinner, in which case hand over the cash and just go home. Life is good. But there are some shit bits. So try to focus on the positives.

“Think of life like a Robbie Williams album. Sure, there’ll be a few dud moments, but there’ll be some cracking ones as well!

“I’ve said it before, I’ll say it again. Every little thing is gonna be alright.

“But don’t blame me if it’s not…”

Words to live by. Fingers crossed the next few months go well enough that Tennant doesn’t have to come back in to really manage our expectations for 2019…

The Last Leg airs on Channel 4 on Fridays at 10.00pm