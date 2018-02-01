Yep, India Willoughby is back arguing with Ann and Ashley James and Ginuwine resume their showmance. It's like the past two weeks haven't even happened

If you thought you’d seen the last of India Willoughby and Dapper Laughs on Celebrity Big Brother, have we got a shock for you.

In a surprising twist just one day before the final, all (yes, all) of the previously evicted housemates return to the house tonight to cause havoc.

Courtney Act and Andrew Brady are able to rekindle their romance, Ginuwine and Ashley James get back to rekindling their showmance and India Willoughby and Ann Widdecombe have a very stilted reunion.

Unlike the reunion between Ann and Amanda Barrie – the pair really do seem to have become firm friends…

Meanwhile Ginuwine and Ashley James have some rather choice words but then actually – shock horror – share a kiss in the house. And you can see from his face that it’s definitely true love. Just look at him:

It’s all in aid of a secret task where the former housemates have some sneaky missions for the finalists Shane J, Shane L, Wayne Sleep, Ann Widdecombe and Jess Impiazzi.

Celebrity Big Brother airs 9pm on Channel 5.