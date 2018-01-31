Why is Death in Paradise’s DS Florence Cassell on crutches – and how did she get injured?

In episode two of Death in Paradise, DS Florence Cassell (Joséphine Jobert) hobbles around on crutches with her leg in a support bandage. Injured in the line of duty, she’s now confined to the office and instructed by the Commissioner to keep her leg elevated – and she doesn’t like it one bit. How can she crack the next murder case when she can barely move?

Even with the help of DI Jack Mooney (Ardal O’Hanlon) and his famous restorative meatballs, she must take a seat on the sidelines as Officer Dwayne Myers (Danny John-Jules) steps in as acting detective. Of course, that doesn’t stop Florence from digging deep and finding key evidence.

How was Florence Cassell injured and why is she on crutches?

Jack’s second-in-command made an audacious arrest in episode one. As she realised the game was up, murder suspect Karen Marston (Jemima Rooper) made a break for it – with Florence in hot pursuit.

Florence caught up with her on the jetty (was she going to steal a boat? Swim to freedom??) and tackled her. But Karen wasn’t going down without a fight, and kicked Florence in the leg. The two women lost their balance and fell into the sea.

She was seen limping at the end of episode one, and now she must let the leg/foot heal for a week. Doctor’s orders.

Death in Paradise airs on Thursdays at 9pm on BBC1