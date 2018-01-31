Accessibility Links

Sky Atlantic buys Danny Boyle’s new Trust series about John Paul Getty kidnapping

The ten-parter starring Donald Sutherland and Hilary Swank will air exclusively on Sky Atlantic in the UK and will cover similar ground to Ridley Scott film All The Money in the World

Donald Sutherland, Trust (Sky, EH)

Sky Atlantic has acquired the rights to Trust, Danny Boyle’s forthcoming series about the kidnapping of John Paul Getty III.

The ten-parter stars Donald Sutherland as oil tycoon John Paul Getty senior, the richest man in the history of the world in 1973, and chronicles the abduction of his grandson, also usefully named John Paul Getty.

Boyle’s TV series follows the 2017 Ridley Scott movie All the Money in the World, which also dramatised the notorious kidnapping and the refusal by Getty’s grandfather to pay any ransom for his release. In the film, Christopher Plummer stepped in to play the oil tycoon after Kevin Spacey was removed from the project following sexual harassment allegations.

Trust aims to delve into the story more deeply, running for multiple series and spanning the twentieth century.

Hilary Swank plays the young Getty’s mother – portrayed by Michelle Williams in the movie – who is left to negotiate with the kidnappers.

Also joining the cast are Anna Chancellor, Michael Esper, Harris Dickinson, Brendan Fraser, Norbert Leo Butz, Charlotte Riley and Luca Marinelli.

Trust was acquired from Twentieth Century Fox and will air on Sky Atlantic in the spring, after its initial release in the US on 23rd March.

It will also be available on streaming service NOW TV.

