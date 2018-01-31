Here’s how US stars responded to Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech

Mark Ruffalo delivered a fiery speech against Trump's first year in office, while Alyssa Milano took the protest to social media and Jimmy Kimmel invited a very special guest on to his talk show

Celebrities in the USA used their platform to protest Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address, which took place on Tuesday evening.

Advertisement

On Monday, actors Mark Ruffalo and Cynthia Nixon and documentary filmmaker Michael Moore led a star-studded event in New York City, billed as the “People’s State of the Union”, which served as a rejection of Trump’s first year in office.

The event, which was organised in tandem with activist organisations including The Women’s March, Planned Parenthood, MoveOn and Indivisible, also featured appearances from Common and Rosie Perez.

“We wanted to hear from the people who are actually working really hard for the positive vision of America – marching, rallying, organising, calling, writing, tweeting, Facebooking, educating and caring for our country,” Ruffalo told the crowd.

“I know you haven’t been at a country club for half a year, huffing down cheeseburgers, sitting on a golden toilet waiting for someone to bring you a chocolate cake.” Watch his full speech below.

On Tuesday evening, actress Alyssa Milano orchestrated a digital initiative called “State of the Dream”, which saw 60-second long videos of Americans describing their dreams for the country released on Twitter and other social media platforms at 9pm EST, just as Trump took to the podium to make his speech.

“#StateOfTheDream will highlight what truly makes America great: that we come from many places, races and creeds, and together work for a more perfect union,” Milano wrote on Twitter on Tuesday morning.

Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel’s main guest of the night was porn star Stormy Daniels (real name Stephanie Clifford), who had fun skirting around the issue of her alleged liaison with Trump in 2006 and whether she had really signed a statement denying the affair.

“That does not look like my signature, does it?” she said. “I don’t know where [the statement] came from… I also work for the FBI and I’m a man, according to the internet today.”

Meanwhile, at the ACTUAL State of the Union address, Twitter users pointed out that Melania Trump had failed to stand along with everyone else when Trump made a point about faith and family being the centre of American democracy:

Anyone catch this? Melania Trump failed to stand with everyone else when Trump stated: "In America we know that faith and Family, not government and bureaucracy are the the center of Democracy"#SOTU #StateofOurUnion pic.twitter.com/lrsuVdWD48 — Brian Krassenstein🐬 (@krassenstein) January 31, 2018

Advertisement

And Trump was his own most enthusiastic supporter: