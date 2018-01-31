Accessibility Links

Glee actor Mark Salling dies aged 35

The star had recently pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 07: Actor Mark Salling attends the celebrity basketball game to kick off the 2015 Nike 3ON3 basketball tournament at L.A. LIVE on August 7, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

Mark Salling, the actor best known for his role as Noah “Puck” Puckerman on US sitcom Glee, has passed away at the age of 35.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office confirmed on Tuesday that the cause of death was suicide.

Salling was awaiting trial after pleading guilty to the possession of child pornography. He was set to appear in court on Wednesday 7th March.

The actor starred alongside Lea Michele, Chris Colfer and Jane Lynch in the hit musical sitcom for the entirety of its run from 2009-2015 – as a main cast member in seasons 1-4, and recurring thereafter.

In a statement to the BBC on Tuesday, Salling’s lawyer said: “I can confirm that Mark Salling passed away early this morning. Mark was a gentle and loving person, a person of great creativity, who was doing his best to atone for some serious mistakes and errors of judgement.”

“He is survived by his mother and father, and his brother. The Salling family appreciates the support they have been receiving and asks for their privacy to be respected.”

The Samaritans offer a safe place to talk any time you like, in your own way – about whatever’s getting to you

All about Glee

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

