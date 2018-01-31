Who is Shane Lynch? Celebrity Big Brother 2018 contestant profile

The Boyzone singer is one of the new celebrity men introduced into the Big Brother house

Celebrity Big Brother 2017 contestants: Shane Lynch

Advertisement

Age: 41

Twitter: @shanelynchlife

Instagram: shanelynchlife

#bz25 #bz A post shared by Shane Lynch (@shanelynchlife) on Dec 27, 2017 at 2:45am PST

Best known for: Being a member of boy band Boyzone

Bio: Boyzone star and Irish singer Shane Lynch is one of a batch of male celebrities joining the ‘all-female’ Celebrity Big Brother line-up.

Lynch was discovered after Louis Walsh held auditions in Dublin to create an Irish boy band that would rival Take That. Along with Keith Duffy, Stephen Gately, Mikey Graham and Ronan Keating, the band went on to score six number one UK singles and nine number ones in Ireland.

As well as Boyzone, Lynch is also a professional drift racer and is no stranger to reality shows: he appeared in the original 2006 Love Island and was a judge on The All Ireland Talent Show. However, he walked out of the show after five weeks, returning to girlfriend Sheena White. They were married six months later.

A born again Christian since 2003, Lynch says his friend, Phatz and Smalls lead singer Ben Ofoedu, first introduced him to religion: “I was a really miserable guy, but Ben was on top of the world and loved life,” he said in 2014. “So I asked him, ‘Why are you like this? What makes you tick?’ And he started talking about the joy and fulfilment his faith brought him. So I went to a Bible class and it grabbed me like nothing had ever done before.”

Advertisement

The remaining four members of Boyzone are reuniting this year for a 25th anniversary tour: original member Stephen Gately sadly passed away in 2009.