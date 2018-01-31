Try your hand at the conundrums that confounded even the professionals…

Pointless

1. Name a novel and song with shared words

2. Name an artist who had a Top 40 album in 2015

3. Name a Christmas number two single

Scroll down to below the picture to see the answers.

And the answers are…

1. Alexander: This has everything I love about Pointless. A mash-up of high literary and pop culture AND it makes you laugh. My favourite example was “Finnegan’s Wake Me Up Before You Go Go”. Sometimes I love questions simply for the answers they provide. In our famous people from American history round, one of the clues read “was assassinated by Lee Harvey Oswald in Dallas”. The contestant replied “JR Ewing”.

2. Richard: A contestant gave Xander’s name as an answer and it was correct [his album A Year of Songs was the 32nd bestselling record of the year] – and a pointless answer! Xander had no idea, and his face was priceless.

3. Richard: Obviously there were lots of possible answers here, but it’s a surprisingly distinguished list that includes classics such as Elvis’s It’s Now or Never in 1960, the Beatles’ She Loves You from 1963, Shakin’ Stevens’s Blue Christmas EP in 1982, Wham’s Last Christmas in 1984 and Whitney Houston’s Saving All My Love for You in 1985. More recent runners-up include Pharrell Williams’s Happy in 2013, Justin Bieber’s Love Yourself in 2015 and Eminem and Ed Sheeran’s River in 2017.

