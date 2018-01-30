Fans are furious about Strictly Come Dancing’s decision to axe Brendan Cole

The Strictly professional dancer's contract has not been renewed by the BBC and fans of the show think it's a big mistake

Strictly Come Dancing fans have been venting their fury online after it was revealed that Brendan Cole has been dropped from the show’s roster of professional dancers ahead of the 16th series.

The 41-year-old dancer, who has starred in every run of the BBC1 show to date, made a tearful appearance on ITV’s Lorraine to reveal that he will be absent when the BBC contest returns this autumn, after finding out at the end of last week that bosses had “made an editorial decision not to have me back on the show”.

Fans were shocked to hear the news.

The BBC have axed Brendan Cole From Strictly😱😱 — Shaniaa✨ (@shania_mayy) January 30, 2018

And Cole’s most recent dance partner, Good Morning Britain presenter Charlotte Hawkins, paid tribute to his time on the series.

Sad news from my dance partner @BrendanCole this morning that he won’t be a part of @bbcstrictly anymore. What an end of an era – he’s been such an integral part of the show since it started 15 series ago. It won’t be the same without him 😔😔 — Charlotte Hawkins (@CharlotteHawkns) January 30, 2018

The vast majority of Strictly fans were absolutely gutted to hear that the Australian – who won the first series with his celebrity dance partner Natasha Kaplinsky – wouldn’t be coming back.

I’m gutted for @BrendanCole being asked to leave #Strictly. You are going to be a big miss Brendan. Best of luck. — Charlie Richmond (@CharlesRichmond) January 30, 2018

Oh no!! 🙁 Absolutely gutted for Brendan Cole. Wrong decision by the BBC in my opinion and the show won't be the same without him. Seeing him so upset with #Lorraine is heartbreaking! 😢 #SCD #Strictly @bbcstrictly @StrictlyPros — Amy (@geordiegalg) January 30, 2018

In utter shock about Brendan!!! Strictly is not strictly without Brendan and Anton! I actually wanted Brendan to be head judge… the BBC are crazy!!!!!! #StrictlyComeDancing @BrendanCole #Lorraine — TeleAddict Jen (@TheyThinking) January 30, 2018

What’s going on with strictly sacking Brendan Cole he’s been so good on the show I’m gutted #StrictlyComeDancing — cdbroadley (@cdbroadley) January 30, 2018

It’s safe to say that many of the show’s most avid viewers are nothing short of furious.

“Outrageous!” wrote Lindsay Dodd on Facebook. “He is a fabulous dancer & brings so much to the show! I was similarly annoyed when they axed James Jordan.”

“He is one of the best things about the show and he stands up for what he believes in,” added Philippa Peate. “Sad to see him looking emotional about being dropped from Strictly on Lorraine just now. This is a huge mistake and this decision must be reversed. The show will go downhill without him!!”

Bring Brendan Cole back. Wrong decision Strictly @bbcstrictly @BrendanCole — Nan Allan (@NanAllan1) January 30, 2018

So disappointed that Brendan Cole is leaving Strictly Come Dancing. BBC what are you thinking of? — susan singleton (@suzan1ee) January 30, 2018

Nooo!!! This is a bad decision!! Brendan is strictly!! 😡 — jill devine (@sleightie) January 30, 2018

Brendan Cole is Mr Strictly……bad decision BBC the show will not be the same without him 😡 #StrictlyComeDancing — margaret fitzpatrick (@northwitch) January 30, 2018

At the time of writing, more than 75% of readers polled said the BBC had made a mistake and should bring Cole back to the series.

