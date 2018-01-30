Accessibility Links

Fans are furious about Strictly Come Dancing’s decision to axe Brendan Cole

The Strictly professional dancer's contract has not been renewed by the BBC and fans of the show think it's a big mistake

Strictly Come Dancing fans have been venting their fury online after it was revealed that Brendan Cole has been dropped from the show’s roster of professional dancers ahead of the 16th series.

The 41-year-old dancer, who has starred in every run of the BBC1 show to date, made a tearful appearance on ITV’s Lorraine to reveal that he will be absent when the BBC contest returns this autumn, after finding out at the end of last week that bosses had “made an editorial decision not to have me back on the show”.

Fans were shocked to hear the news.

And Cole’s most recent dance partner, Good Morning Britain presenter Charlotte Hawkins, paid tribute to his time on the series.

The vast majority of Strictly fans were absolutely gutted to hear that the Australian – who won the first series with his celebrity dance partner Natasha Kaplinsky – wouldn’t be coming back.

It’s safe to say that many of the show’s most avid viewers are nothing short of furious.

“Outrageous!” wrote Lindsay Dodd on Facebook. “He is a fabulous dancer & brings so much to the show! I was similarly annoyed when they axed James Jordan.”

“He is one of the best things about the show and he stands up for what he believes in,” added Philippa Peate. “Sad to see him looking emotional about being dropped from Strictly on Lorraine just now. This is a huge mistake and this decision must be reversed. The show will go downhill without him!!”

At the time of writing, more than 75% of readers polled said the BBC had made a mistake and should bring Cole back to the series.

