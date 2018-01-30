Do you let your children watch soaps?

Coronation Street, EastEnders, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks are watched in homes across the nation every night of the week, but do you let the kids come and join you on the sofa when the soaps are on?

For as long as many can remember, the practice of sitting down to watch soap operas like Coronation Street, EastEnders, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks with the family has been part of the daily routine.

As a nation of TV lovers, we’ve devoured the tales of life up north, down on the farm or in the East End, following the weddings, births, deaths and everyday dramas of the fictional folk. And as the years have gone by, the storylines have became more and more exciting, with Christmas Day divorces, sieges, adulterous affairs, and murders most foul filling the ever increasing number of episodes.

For some, soaps have always remained a family viewing experience, while others were sent to bed or told to change the channel before they came on screen.

So now, as debate about whether soap plots are becoming too dark for their pre-watershed time slot or not rages yet again, we want to know what YOU think.

Do you let your children (up to the age of 12 years old) watch soaps?

Do you let your teenagers watch soaps?

At what age would you allow your children to start watching soaps?

Do you think soap plots are becoming too dark for their time slots?

Have something else you’d like to add? Leave your comment and name in the box below.

