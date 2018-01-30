Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
BBC renews Premier League highlights package for three more years

BBC renews Premier League highlights package for three more years

Programmes including Match Of The Day and Football Focus will continue to show Premier League footage until 2022

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette holds of Crystal Palace's Jeffrey Schlupp during Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Arsenal at Selhurst Park Stadium, London, England 28 Dec 2017. (Photo by Kieran Galvin/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The BBC has announced that they have secured the rights to show the Premier League highlights until the 2021/22 season.

Advertisement

The deal means that programmes including Match Of The Day, MOTD2, Football Focus and The Premier League Show will be able to continue showing footage from Premier League matches for the next three years.

The BBC reports that last season their football programming was watched by 37 million people and there were a further 40 million requests via BBC iPlayer.

The Director of BBC Sport, Barbara Slater, said: “To keep Premier League highlights on the BBC is testament to the continued success and popularity of Match Of The Day.

“Our longstanding partnership with the Premier League continues to flourish and evolve as seen with the recently launched Super Movers initiative. The new deal strengthens that relationship even further and ensures the nation’s favourite sport will continue to be seen by the widest possible audience.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile Charlotte Moore, director of BBC content, added: “To secure the Premier League highlights for another three years is fantastic news for football fans all over the UK and ensures the BBC remains the free to air home with the iconic Match of the Day at the heart of all the action.”

Tags

All about Match of the Day

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette holds of Crystal Palace's Jeffrey Schlupp during Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Arsenal at Selhurst Park Stadium, London, England 28 Dec 2017. (Photo by Kieran Galvin/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Today group shot, Radio Times cover shoot, BD

Has the BBC done enough to combat anger over the gender pay gap?

Wales' Alun Wyn Jones, France's Guilhem Guirado, England's Dylan Hartley, Ireland's Rory Best, Scotland's John Barclay and Italy's Sergio Parisse pose with the trophy during the 6 Nations Launch event in west London (Getty, JG)

Six Nations 2018 full fixture list and TV schedule

BBC Broadcasting House pic

BBC Women lobby group outlines horror stories of unequal pay to MPs

Superbowl. Getty, TG

How to watch Super Bowl 2018

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more