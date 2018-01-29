Everything you need to know about the return of the crime drama

Silent Witness is back for its 21st (!!) series. Here’s what you need to know…

What time is Silent Witness on TV?

Silent Witness airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 9pm on BBC1.

What can we expect from episodes seven and eight of the new Silent Witness series?

Deputy TV editor David Butcher previews the new series…

Episode seven

Silent Witness dips into the personal lives of the Lyell Centre team but in a slightly half-hearted, stop-start way. There’s no mention this week of Nikki’s departed American boyfriend (with whom there was idle marriage talk), nor of Thomas’s daughter. Instead, we learn about Clarissa (Liz Carr) and her demons, in an episode that revolves around that beloved crime-series staple, the abusive care home.

Kingscote Bows is a sinister institution with staff who are one minute oppressively strict and the next (if the plot calls for it), invisible. When a woman dies in a car crash, Nikki and the team realise she is connected to 22-year-old inmate Kevin, who has a running feud with the staff.

Episode eight

The blunt, bullying detective inspector who looks like an out-of-condition Guy Garvey is proving to be a real old-school lummox. Silent Witness loves an idiot copper and he’s a beauty, convinced they can wrap up the investigation and blame everything on poor Kevin.

When Nikki finds evidence that someone at the care home has used a stun gun on Kevin and at some point broke his fingers, it doesn’t wash with DI Dunderhead.

So in a storyline that revolves more and more around prejudice against people with disabilities, Clarissa decides to go out on a very hazardous limb to get at the truth. Surely that’s Nikki’s job?

Who’s in the cast?

Emilia Fox is back as Dr Nikki Alexander, along with series regulars David Caves, Richard Lintern and Liz Carr.

Fresh talent on the show includes Hooten & the Lady star Michael Landes, who plays Nikki’s new love interest Matt Garcia. Julian Rhind-Tutt and Alex Macqueen also join the cast.