This is when the next Celebrity Big Brother eviction is happening

The first housemates up for nomination have also been revealed

Shane Jenek and Amanda Barrie are the first celebrities to be nominated for Celebrity Big Brother’s next eviction.

There will be another housemate leaving the show in a live eviction on Tuesday 30th January, and so far the only confirmed people nominated are Shane J / Courtney Act and Amanda Barrie.

Shane was previously nominated against Andrew Brady, Daniel O’Reilly and Jonny Mitchell and was the only man to be saved from the triple eviction. So will he be able to survive again?

This week has been a drag for poor @courtneyact who lost @itsandrewbrady on Friday and has now been nominated again 😱 but who else will be facing eviction? Find out tomorrow! #CBB pic.twitter.com/CAlen7Zqc4 — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) January 28, 2018

It was certainly an eventful eviction on Friday night when intruders broke into the Celebrity Big Brother garden before Daniel O’Reilly decided to propose to his girlfriend live on TV!

There are eight celebrities still in the house, while a total of eight celebrities have been evicted from Celebrity Big Brother so far this series: India Willoughby, Rachel Johnson, Maggie Oliver, John Barnes, Ginuwine, Andrew Brady, Jonny Mitchell and Daniel O’Reilly.

Celebrity Big Brother airs daily at 9pm on Channel 5