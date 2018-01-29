There’s yet ANOTHER triple eviction on Celebrity Big Brother

The housemates up for nomination have also been revealed

Celebrity Big Brother is facing yet another triple eviction this week.

On Tuesday night, three more housemates will be leaving CBB and the nominees up for eviction on Tuesday 30th January are Shane J / Courtney Act, Ann Widdecombe, Malika Haqq, Ashley James, Shane Lynch and Amanda Barrie.

Shane has previously survived a triple eviction after being the only man left standing when he was nominated against Andrew Brady, Daniel O’Reilly and Jonny Mitchell last Friday night.

Whilst all three of them were evicted from the house, Shane J managed to win the public vote. Will he be able to do it again?

It was certainly an eventful eviction on Friday night when intruders broke into the Celebrity Big Brother garden before Daniel O’Reilly decided to propose to his girlfriend live on TV.

There are eight celebrities still in the house, while a total of eight celebrities have been evicted from Celebrity Big Brother so far this series: India Willoughby, Rachel Johnson, Maggie Oliver, John Barnes, Ginuwine, Andrew Brady, Jonny Mitchell and Daniel O’Reilly.

Just five celebrities will remain after Tuesday night ahead of the final on Friday 2nd February.

Celebrity Big Brother airs daily at 9pm on Channel 5