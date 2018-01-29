The 7 best moments from the Grammys 2018

From Hillary Clinton’s cameo and #MeToo support to Blue Ivy’s sass and Rihanna letting loose – here are all the standout moments from this year’s Grammy Awards

The 60th Annual Grammy Awards saw Bruno Mars sweep the board, winning in six categories including the golden trio of album, record and song of the year.

Meanwhile, singer Alessia Cara bagged the best new artist prize and Ed Sheeran won in both the categories for which he was nominated – best pop solo performance and best pop vocal album.

Sunday night’s ceremony was, as always, a star-studded affair at Madison Square Garden. Check out the best performances, red carpet appearances and cameos in our highlights, below…

Rihanna went wild

Rihanna let loose during her performance of Wild Thoughts. Her vigorous dance moves quickly turned into a meme, with captions like “When she hungry and finally get some food” and “When you hear your jam in the club…”

No one had as much fun as Rihanna at the Grammys.

Kesha put on an emotional #MeToo performance

The night reached an emotional climax when Kesha, joined by Cyndi Lauper, Camila Cabello, Andra Day, Julia Michaels and members of the Resistance Revival Chorus, united to sing her ballad Praying.

Kesha’s performance of her come-back single and her vocal support for the #MeToo movement is particularly poignant after her years locked in legal battle with music producer Dr Luke, who she has accused of emotional and sexual abuse. Dr Luke has denied all the allegations.

Janelle Monáe introduced Kesha, who has been a vocal supporter of the #MeToo movement, saying: “Just as we have the power to shape culture, we also have the power to undo the culture that does not do us well.”

Musicians rallied against racism

U2, singer Camila Cabello and rapper Logic all spoke out against Donald Trump’s recent anti-immigration rhetoric, after he allegedly used the word “s***hole” to describe African countries.

Carrie Fisher won a posthumous Grammy

Carrie Fisher was honoured with a posthumous Grammy for best spoken word album, for her narration of her memoir The Princess Diarist.

Blue Ivy showed us who’s in charge in the Beyoncé household

Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s eldest daughter Blue Ivy wasn’t so keen on all the clapping, and she made this clear to mum and dad. No matter who your parents are, they’re still embarrassing.

Tyler Creator revealed his new hair

Wow.

Hillary Clinton threw a lot of shade on Donald Trump

The former secretary of state made a surprise cameo at this year’s Grammys, joining the likes of Cher and Snoop Dogg in reading out passages from Michael Wolff’s notorious book, Fire and Fury.