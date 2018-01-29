How to vote in Celebrity Big Brother 2018

Is it vote to save or vote to evict? What are the numbers you need? We have all your questions answered

Who’s nominated in Celebrity Big Brother?

The celebrities up for eviction this week are Amanda Barrie, Ann Widdecombe, Ashley James, Malika Haqq, Courtney Act / Shane Jenek and Shane Lynch.

How do you vote in Celebrity Big Brother 2018?

It’s vote to save for the triple eviction on Tuesday 30th January. There are two ways you can make your vote known: by phone or by mobile.

By phone

You can ring to register your vote by using the numbers below…

Amanda Barrie 090 20 44 24 01

Ann Widdecombe 090 20 44 24 03

Ashley James 090 20 44 24 04

Malika Haqq 090 20 44 24 12

Courtney Act / Shane Jenek 090 20 44 24 14

Shane Lynch 090 20 44 24 15

By mobile

You can text your vote to 6 44 24, followed by the last two digits that correspond to your chosen housemate (see above).

Is it vote to save or vote to evict?

It’s vote to save tonight on Celebrity Big Brother

When does the Celebrity Big Brother vote close?

The vote will close during this week’s eviction episode which airs between 9pm and 10pm and then 10.35pm to 11.05pm on Friday 26th January.

How much does a vote cost?

Calls to the vote numbers prefixed with ‘09’ cost 50p plus your Network Access Charge and calls from mobiles to the 7 digit mobile short code prefixed with ‘64’ will cost 50p from any UK mobile (excluding the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man). 15p from each paid vote goes to Make-A-Wish UK. and you must ask the bill payer’s permission before you vote.

Full FAQs for voting on Celebrity Big Brother can be found here.

Celebrity Big Brother airs daily at 9pm on Channel 5