Here’s why Lemar could have an unfair advantage on Dancing on Ice

Dancing on Ice’s Lemar has found himself in the skate-off a whopping three weeks running – and yet has managed to survive every single one.

After having to skate again against Candice Brown, Stephanie Waring and Perri-Shakes Drayton, Lemar has been saved all three times by the judges.

But what viewers aren’t too happy about is that in every skate-off, Lemar has performed exactly the same ‘save me’ routine, to Grenade by Bruno Mars. He might’ve put a few more tricks and spins in, but the DNA of the dance is identical:

Sick of seeing Lemar’s same shit skate off routine. If I hear “easy come, easy go” one more time my head is going through the nearest wall. #DancingOnIce — Zoe (@ZoeyBeee) January 28, 2018

What’s with lemar skating same routine basically as last week’s SO?! That’s not fair! #DancingOnIce #DOI — Jodi (@jodi_ice) January 28, 2018

Seriously?! Lemar getting saved is ridiculous. He’s done the same routine 3 weeks on the run for the skate off. It’s not fair that he’s got away with it. Totally should have saved Perri and Hamish @dancingonice — Emily (@Emzo_Dunn) January 28, 2018

A source has confirmed to RadioTimes.com that the celebrities do all just have one skate-off routine, so no matter how many times they land in the bottom two they will be performing the same dance to the same song. Again and again.

So with nine celebs still left in the competition and so many weeks of Dancing on Ice left, it looks like we definitely haven’t seen the last of Lemar’s skate-off routine.

And some might even argue that the fact that Lemar has now had three competitive attempts to perfect his performance will give him an advantage going into future skate-offs against those who’ve had fewer opportunities to practice.

The decision to save Lemar was particularly controversial in week two after he stumbled during the skate off routine against Stephanie.

The Hollyoaks actress also seemed rather miffed about her exit, explaining afterwards: “I was very confused as to [the fact that] there was a trip and yet I’m the one to go home,” she said on Lorraine the next morning. “It is a lot of hard work just down the toilet, really.”

