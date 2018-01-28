Sam Matterface replaces Matt Chapman as Dancing on Ice commentator
The talkSPORT broadcaster is stepping in after Chapman quit the show
Sam Matterface will step in to replace Matt Chapman as the commentator on Dancing on Ice this Sunday, ITV has confirmed.
Horse racing pundit Chapman, who had taken over from the late presenter Tony Gubba, quit Dancing on Ice after just one episode.
Chapman had faced criticism from fans of the rebooted series, with many saying he sounded too much like he was commentating on horse racing.
Matterface regularly commentates on the evening Premier League match on Saturdays on talkSPORT, and has been at the radio station since 2010. He also works for ITV Sport and used to be a presenter on Sky Sports.