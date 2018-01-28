How to vote in Dancing on Ice 2018
What are the numbers do you need? Can you vote with the app? We have everything you need to know right here
How do you vote in Dancing on Ice 2018?
There are three ways you can vote for your favourite Dancing on Ice celebrity: by phone, mobile and app
By phone
You can ring to vote when lines opens at the end of the show on Sunday 28 January by using the numbers below:
Jake Quickenden : 09020 50 51 01
Donna Air : 09020 50 51 02
Perri Shakes-Drayton : 09020 50 51 03
Antony Cotton : 09020 50 51 04
Max Evans : 09020 50 51 05
Lemar : 09020 50 51 06
Cheryl Baker : 09020 50 51 07
Alex Beresford : 09020 50 51 08
Brooke Vincent : 09020 50 51 09
Kem Cetinay : 09020 50 51 10
By mobile
You can text your vote to 6 5 51, followed by the last two underlined digits that correspond to your chosen celebrity (see above).
How much does a vote cost?
Calls and texts cost 35p each, plus any network access charge.
Via the app
How many votes do you get on the Dancing on Ice app?
You get five votes on the app every single week to help try and save your favourite celeb.
Is voting on the Dancing on Ice app free?
Yes, the five votes you get are completely free. So what are you waiting for?
How do you download the Dancing on Ice app?
For Android click here to down the app, and click here to download on iOS.
Full FAQs for voting for Dancing on Ice can be found here.
Dancing on Ice airs Sundays at 6pm on ITV.