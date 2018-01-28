Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
How can I watch coverage of the Grammys awards ceremony on TV?

How can I watch coverage of the Grammys awards ceremony on TV?

Details of the 60th awards coverage

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Singer Adele, winner of the GRAMMYs for Record of the Year for "Rolling In The Deep", Album of the Year for "21", Song of the Year for "Rolling In The Deep", Best Pop Solo Performance for "Someone Like You", Best Pop Vocal Album for "21" and Best Short Form Music Video for "Rolling In The Deep", poses in the press room at the 54th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 12, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

The 60th Grammy Awards ceremony takes place on Sunday 28th January. Sadly for UK fans of music and awards and particularly music awards it isn’t televised live over here, although you can watch coverage of the red carpet live on E! (151 on Sky, 156 on Virgin, 321 on BT) from 10:30pm.

Advertisement

US viewers can see the main event live on CBS from 7:30pm ET / 4:30pm PT, which is 12:30am GMT, so would have been a late start for those in the UK anyway, but they can catch up with highlights on 4Music from 7pm on Monday night.

Here’s a run-down of the artists performing, who you may or may not get to see depending on whereabouts in the world you are…

Advertisement

Alessia Cara, Khalid and Logic, Brothers Osborne, Maren Morris and Eric Church, Bruno Mars and Cardi B, Childish Gambino, Elton John and Miley Cyrus, Emmylou Harris and Chris Stapleton, Gary Clark, Jr and Jon Batiste, Kendrick Lamar, Kesha, Lady Gaga, Little Big Town, Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, Patti LuPone and Ben Platt, Pink, Rihanna, DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller, Sam Smith, Sting, SZA and U2.

Tags

All about The Grammys

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Singer Adele, winner of the GRAMMYs for Record of the Year for "Rolling In The Deep", Album of the Year for "21", Song of the Year for "Rolling In The Deep", Best Pop Solo Performance for "Someone Like You", Best Pop Vocal Album for "21" and Best Short Form Music Video for "Rolling In The Deep", poses in the press room at the 54th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 12, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

imagenotavailable1

Sam Smith scoops four top prizes at The Grammys

imagenotavailable1

Beatles to reunite for Grammys performance

128450

Robbie Williams will perform at the Brit Awards 2017

119665

Michael Buble to host the Brit Awards

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more