FA Cup 4th round live on TV: full guide to every match on BBC and BT Sport

Where to watch every FA Cup match live on TV this weekend, including Man Utd, Man City, Liverpool and Chelsea

BBC and BT Sport will both be showing live FA Cup 4th round football on TV this weekend, with Man Utd, Man City and Liverpool all in action.

Advertisement

Six matches in total have been chosen for live TV coverage, with matches kicking off on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

In addition, BBC Radio 5 Live will have live updates from all the games taking place this weekend in the FA Cup 4th round, with Match of the Day showing highlights of every game.

Check out the full schedule for every live FA Cup 3rd round match on TV below.

Friday 26th January

Yeovil Town v Manchester United – 7.30pm BBC1 (kick-off 7.55pm)

Saturday 27th January

Peterborough United v Leicester City – kick-off 12.30pm, BT Sport 2

Newport County v Tottenham Hotspur – kick-off 5.30pm, BT Sport 2

Liverpool v West Bromwich Albion – kick-off 7.45pm, BT Sport 2

Match of the Day FA Cup 4th round highlights, 10.30pm BBC1

Sunday 28th January

Chelsea v Newcastle United – kick-off 1.30pm, BT Sport 2

Cardiff City v Manchester City – kick-off 4pm, BBC1

Advertisement

Match of the Day 2 FA Cup 4th round highlights, 10.30pm BBC1