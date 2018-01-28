Donald Trump in Piers Morgan interview: “I wouldn’t say I’m a feminist”

"That would be, maybe, going too far", says the president in his upcoming ITV interview

Donald Trump may not quite have got to the point of addressing some of the things he has been caught on tape saying about women, but he has at least admitted he’s not a feminist.

Responding to Piers Morgan in an interview which will air tonight on ITV, the US President said “I wouldn’t say I’m a feminist. I mean, I think that would be, maybe, going too far…”

Morgan does make a stab at getting Trump to take ownership of some of his earlier comments about women, saying “A lot of women I’ve spoken to about this interview, they said it would be great to hear the President, given some of the more disrespectful things that have been out there and the way you’ve spoken about women, would you acknowledge that you had said things that perhaps you wouldn’t say now?”

But President Trump is allowed to sidestep the issue, saying only “Well, I think we have to evolve. If we don’t evolve, there’s something missing,” before professing that he has “tremendous respect for women”.

Read the full exchange below:

Piers Morgan: A lot of women I’ve spoken to about this interview, they said it would be great to hear the President, given some of the more disrespectful things that have been out there and the way you’ve spoken about women, would you acknowledge that you had said things that perhaps you wouldn’t say now? That you have also listened, as many men are listening right now; that you’ve changed, you’ve evolved as a man.

Donald Trump: Well, I think we have to evolve. If we don’t evolve, there’s something missing. But I have tremendous respect for women. And I think you know that very well because you know me because you’ve spent a long period of time with me. You see all of the women I have working around me and working with me. Tremendous respect for women.

PM: You have a lot of strong women around you.

DT: I do.

PM: Do you identify as a feminist? Are you a feminist?

DT: No, I wouldn’t say I’m a feminist. I mean, I think that would be, maybe, going too far. I’m for women, I’m for men, I’m for everyone. I think people have to go out, they have to go out and really do it, and they have to win. And women are doing great, and I’m happy about that.

