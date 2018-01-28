Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
When is the Australian Open 2018 tennis final on TV, and how can I watch?

When is the Australian Open 2018 tennis final on TV, and how can I watch?

Watch Roger Federer and Caroline Wozniacki in the Australian Open men's and women's singles finals for free on TV and online in the UK

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 26: Roger Federer of Switzerland plays a backhand in his semi-final match against Hyeon Chung of South Korea on day 12 of the 2018 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 26, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

Thirty six year old Roger Federer is showing no signs of slowing down in 2018, as he prepares to kick the year off with a bang by securing his 20th career Grand Slam at the Australian Open in Melbourne this weekend.

Advertisement

In the Women’s Singles event, Danish star Caroline Wozniacki will hope to overcome Romania’s Simona Halep to take the top spot in the world rankings.

Both matches are only available on Eurosport in the UK, but don’t worry – even if you’re not a subscriber there is a way to follow their coverage for free…

Check out the full details for the men’s and women’s Australian Open tennis finals live on TV below.

What time is Caroline Wozniacki vs Simona Halep on TV?

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 25: Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark celebrates winning match point in her semi-final match against Elise Mertens of Belgium on day 11 of the 2018 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 25, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by XIN LI/Getty Images)

The two stars will take to the court at Melbourne Park at 8.30am GMT on Saturday 27th January.

What time is Roger Federer vs Marin Čilić on TV?

Federer and Čilić will take to the court at Melbourne Park at 8.30am GMT on Sunday 28th January.

How can I watch and stream the match live in the UK?

There are various ways tennis fans are able to watch the match live on television and online.

If you want to stream the match you can get a free 7 day trial to Eurosport Player with Amazon Prime which will give you access to every match in the Australian Open up until its conclusion.

Advertisement

The game will also be live on Eurosport on television for existing subscribers to the channel via satellite and cable.

Tags

All about Australian Open Tennis

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 26: Roger Federer of Switzerland plays a backhand in his semi-final match against Hyeon Chung of South Korea on day 12 of the 2018 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 26, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

FA Cup trophy general (Getty, JG)

FA Cup 4th round live on TV: full guide to every match on BBC and BT Sport

The Ivory Game (Netflix, JG)

Binge ready The best documentaries to watch on Netflix

Top Gear, BBC Worldwide publicity still, BD

First look at the next series of Top Gear features flying cars and the world’s fastest tractor

104828

Live football on TV

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more