When is the Australian Open 2018 tennis final on TV, and how can I watch?

Watch Roger Federer and Caroline Wozniacki in the Australian Open men's and women's singles finals for free on TV and online in the UK

Thirty six year old Roger Federer is showing no signs of slowing down in 2018, as he prepares to kick the year off with a bang by securing his 20th career Grand Slam at the Australian Open in Melbourne this weekend.

In the Women’s Singles event, Danish star Caroline Wozniacki will hope to overcome Romania’s Simona Halep to take the top spot in the world rankings.

Both matches are only available on Eurosport in the UK, but don’t worry – even if you’re not a subscriber there is a way to follow their coverage for free…

Check out the full details for the men’s and women’s Australian Open tennis finals live on TV below.

What time is Caroline Wozniacki vs Simona Halep on TV?

The two stars will take to the court at Melbourne Park at 8.30am GMT on Saturday 27th January.

What time is Roger Federer vs Marin Čilić on TV?

Federer and Čilić will take to the court at Melbourne Park at 8.30am GMT on Sunday 28th January.

How can I watch and stream the match live in the UK?

There are various ways tennis fans are able to watch the match live on television and online.

If you want to stream the match you can get a free 7 day trial to Eurosport Player with Amazon Prime which will give you access to every match in the Australian Open up until its conclusion.

The game will also be live on Eurosport on television for existing subscribers to the channel via satellite and cable.