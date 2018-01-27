Everything you need to know about the near-future thriller from the writer of Luther

Hard Sun is a new, apocalyptic crime drama on the BBC. Here’s how to watch it, what to expect and who’s in the cast…

What time is Hard Sun on TV?

The next episode of Hard Sun is on Saturday 27th January at 9:30pm on BBC1.

What can we expect?

Once again a well-meaning onlooker intervenes in an ugly situation tonight…and meets a horrible end. The “Good Samaritan Killer”, as the papers call him, has struck again. It’s a grisly running theme but all of a piece with the tone of this febrile drama that’s so steeped in misery you come out of it needing to watch Countryfile or a kitten video on YouTube to detox.

In one scene tonight a protagonist threatens to waterboard a priest, which is a heart-warming moment, as you can imagine. But writer Neil Cross still knows how to cut through cliché and make an impact, as the climactic scene in a church demonstrates.

Review by David Butcher

Who is in the cast?

Model and actress Agyness Deyn and Cloud Atlas star Jim Sturgess lead the drama, with support from Luther’s Nikki Amuka-Bird. You can see more details about the cast and characters here.

Is it violent?

In a previous issue of Radio Times, TV writer David Butcher warns: “the pre-title opening scene where Agyness Deyn’s character is attacked in her house is really nasty”. Perhaps not one for the faint of heart.

Is there a Hard Sun trailer?

Oh, yes…