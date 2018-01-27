Accessibility Links

Does The Voice UK contestant Jordan James thinks he’s on The Apprentice?

The cheeky chappy from Essex seems to have got his reality TV applications mixed up

Jordan James The Voice UK

With a business plan, aspirations of becoming a brand and even speaking about himself in the third person, Jordan James sounds like your typical candidate for The Apprentice.

“The dream for me is to have Jordan James stand for something,” the Essex lad explains in his pre-audition VT. “I want Jordan James to be a brand.”

The only trouble is, Jordan isn’t on The Apprentice. He’s on The Voice UK.

It seems as though the 25-year-old has got his applications mixed up and somehow ended up in front of Tom Jones rather than Lord Sugar (easy mistake to make?).

Before he goes out to perform, Jordan does press-ups backstage and tells the person applying some powder to his face to be careful. “You better not get it on this suit mate,” he says. “It’s a £300 suit.”

Jordan James The Voice UK
Jordan James performs on The Voice UK (ITV)

He’s also come with a business plan to make himself a success, although we’re not sure Karren Brady or Claude Littner would be impressed as it doesn’t seem that watertight to us.

“This is the plan,” he explains. “Big show, and then start shooting out canons of keyrings with Jordan James on it for free. And then fridge magnets with my logo on one side and my Twitter on the other.”

Sounds like a health and safety nightmare. But wait, there’s more.

“Jordan James is loud, energetic, charismatic, theatrical,” he continues without a hint of irony. “Tonight this is Jordan James’s chance to shine and I’m going to smash it.”

Jordan also says that Jordan taught himself to sing in three months in his shower and that now he wants to show the world his talent. Or in his words, “Project that on a major scale.”

Will he get fired or hired by The Voice UK coaches?

The Voice UK airs 8pm on Saturday 27th January on ITV

