What time is the Yeovil Town v Manchester United FA Cup match on TV?

Everything you need to know about the battle between the Premier League giants and League Two underdogs

Yeovil Town v Manchester United

7.30pm BBC1, Friday 26th January

Kick-off 7.55pm, live from Huish Park

The first of this weekend’s FA Cup four round matches kicks off in potential giant-killing fashion, with League Two side Yeovil, the lowest side left in the competition, welcoming Manchester United to Huish Park.

This is the second time in three years the teams have played each other: in 2015 Man United avoided trouble with a 2–0 win. Ander Herrera and Angel Di Maria, costing a cool £88 million between them, did the damage on that occasion.

Current Yeovil manager Darren Way also has a close connection to his big money rivals: in 2008 a horrific car accident ended his playing career, but a United side travelled down south in 2010 to play a testimonial for the player turned coach.

Preview by James Gill

