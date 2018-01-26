Why did Victoria’s beloved dog Dash have to die?
The Queen's four-legged friend bowed out of the series in sad scenes
Jenna Coleman’s Queen Victoria said an upsetting farewell in season two episode three, when her dearly beloved Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Dash, passed away.
The little dog was one of the series’ most popular supporting characters, so it’s little wonder his death rocked dog-loving viewers to their core.
Who knew his dry nose was the sign of horrid things to come?
“Why oh why did Dash have to die?”, we hear you cry. Well, because the real Dash died in 1840, too.
Victoria’s beloved pet – who was gifted to her when she was just 13 – passed away and she buried him herself in the grounds of Adelaide Cottage in Windsor Home Park.
A special marble effigy was erected over his grave, bearing a heartfelt inscription.
Here lies
DASH
The favourite spaniel of Her Majesty Queen Victoria
In his 10th year
His attachment was without selfishness
His playfulness without malice
His fidelity without deceit
READER
If you would be beloved and die regretted
Profit by the example of
DASH
