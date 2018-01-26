Everything you need to know about the meeting between the Good Morning Britain presenter and the United States president

What time is the Piers Morgan interview with Donald Trump on TV?

President Trump – The Piers Morgan Interview will air 10pm Sunday, ITV. The show is set to last 45 minutes.

What will the interview be about?

The full interview with Trump is set to cover “everything from trophy hunting, to Meghan Markle, to Europe, to ISIS,” according to Morgan.

The two will also discuss the time Trump retweeted anti-Muslim videos posted by far-right group Britain first. The president kind of, sort of, almost apologises for it, repeatedly pointing out he knew “nothing about these people”.

Where did the interview take place?

The Good Morning Britain host met with the president at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

How do Piers Morgan and Donald Trump know each other?

The Good Morning Britain presenter first met Trump in 2008 when he appeared on America’s celebrity version of The Apprentice, which he went on to win.

Morgan’s Twitter account is one of just 45 that the president follows.