This is who viewers want to see evicted from Celebrity Big Brother tonight

With four nominations and a triple eviction looming, only one man will be left standing from these nominated CBB celebs

A poll of who viewers want to see evicted from Celebrity Big Brother has revealed who fans want to see leave in the triple eviction.

Advertisement

Over 1,200 people responded to a RadioTimes.com poll asking who they wanted to see evicted from the house on Friday (26th January) and out of the four boys nominated, it was Andrew Brady (39%), Jonny Mitchell (27%) and Daniel O’Reilly (24%) who picked up the most votes and seem the most likely to become the three housemates to be evicted.

Shane Jenek / Courtney Act – the only other housemate to be nominated after the women chose who they wanted to see leave CBB – picked up just 9% of the vote in RadioTimes.com’s poll.

With the Celebrity Big Brother final just one week away, there will be eight housemates still in the running to win after the triple eviction.

Since the series started on January 2nd, just five celebrities have been evicted.

Advertisement

Celebrity Big Brother airs 9pm on Channel 5