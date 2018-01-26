Accessibility Links

Simon Pegg on doing “the ultimate nerd hat trick – Doctor Who, Star Wars and Star Trek”

(A 'hat trick' means scoring three goals in football or soccer)

Simon Pegg

Simon Pegg has achieved the Holy Grail of nerd-dom: appearing in the trinity of Doctor Who, Star Wars and Star Trek. And he’s very proud of it.

The actor managed to score the role of Unkar Plutt in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, completing the mission he began when he played The Editor in an episode of Doctor Who in 2005. In between the two, he was cast as Scotty in Star Trek, returning in 2009 for Star Trek into Darkness and 2013 for Star Trek Beyond.

Speaking on the Graham Norton Show, the Hot Fuzz actor explains: “I’ve now done the ultimate nerd hat trick – Doctor Who, Star Wars and Star Trek.”

And his Mission: Impossible Fallout co-star Henry Cavill may be a big-name Hollywood actor, but he bows to Pegg’s wisdom on all things nerdy. “I’m quite geeky too and Simon and I talk about that stuff on set – quietly in dark corners!” he says. “Simon’s knowledge is a tad more extensive than mine, but I’m trying to catch up.”

“But you are Superman, and that beats everything,” Pegg consoles him.

The Graham Norton Show airs on Friday 26th January at 10.35pm on BBC1

