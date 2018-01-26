Silent Witness fans are NOT happy about the show’s new theme tune

Never mind the storyline, a far greater crime was committed...

Silent Witness returned to our TV screens for a brand-new series and while fans were thrilled to see Emilia Fox’s Nikki Alexander again, they weren’t quite so happy about the show’s new musical arrangement.

No, no, no. One thing you don't mess with is the #SilentWitness theme music. — Helen Kelly (@HelenKelly4) January 8, 2018

Why have #SilentWitness robbed a whole country of that dramatic operatic music just BEGGING to be warbled along with?? — GRACE HOLLIDAY (@graceholliday) January 8, 2018

Great for Silent Witness to be back but what on earth have they done to the theme music? Madness! #SilentWitness #BBC — David Renham (@daverenham) January 8, 2018

The intro which accompanies the opening credits of the BBC crime drama didn’t sound the same, and fans just couldn’t understand why.

THEY CHANGED THE MUSIC 😲#SilentWitness — weeladybird1981 (@weeladybird1981) January 8, 2018

How were they supposed to sing along with their own made up lyrics now?

Noooo! There's a different arrangement to the #SilentWitness theme tune! I can't sing my made-up words to it any more! — Debbie Wythe (@wisebee) January 8, 2018

So many hours of vocal practice had gone to waste…

what's happened to the #silentwitness theme tune?! my dad and i have been practicing the high note all weekend, fuming 👎🏼 — ella griffith (@ellagriffith) January 8, 2018

But still, there was a brand new episode of Silent Witness to ease the blow. The first instalment of the new series, titled Moment of Surrender, saw the team investigate the murder of a man found in a reservoir and the disappearance of a fellow pathologist.

RadioTimes.com readers thought it was a smashing return for the show, with 87% of those polled giving it a thumbs up.

The first mystery concludes on BBC1 at 9pm on Tuesday January 9th.

Silent Witness continues on BBC1 on Monday and Tuesday nights at 9pm