Martin Johnson and Sam Warburton join BBC Six Nations coverage

The line-up for the 2018 Six Nations BBC coverage includes two of the biggest names in rugby

Two big names will join the BBC’s pundits for the 2018 Six Nations as World Cup-winning England captain Martin Johnson and Wales and Lions skipper Sam Warburton sit down behind the desk.

The championship launches on 3rd February with a live double bill of Wales v Scotland and France v Ireland. John Inverdale and Gabby Logan will lead the BBC1 broadcast on BBC1, with coverage across BBC Sport until the tournament ends on 17th March.

“The Six Nations is a tournament very close to my heart,”Johnson told the BBC. “It has provided me with some incredible memories during my rugby career.”

And while Warburton will not be able to compete in Six Nations following his knee surgery, he is taking comfort from the idea of chatting to the pundits on TV “While I’ll miss being out there on the pitch it’s great to still be involved in this incredible tournament,” he said.

Rugby fans will be able to watch live TV coverage of eight games, with live commentary of all the home nations games on Radio 5 live and 5 live sports extra. There will also be coverage online with live streams and live text commentary.