Who are the guest stars in Death in Paradise series 7? Meet the actors and their characters

The new series of Death in Paradise has a line-up of guest stars as glittering as the Caribbean Sea. Episode by episode, here’s who we will meet in each murder case – and where you’ve seen the actors before.

Advertisement

Episode four

When a blind woman goes to a faith healer to recover her vision and instead drops down dead, she has either visited a really TERRIBLE faith healer – or there’s something suspicious going on…

Dashel Jordan – Richie Campbell

Who does he play? Dashel Jordan is a local restaurant owner who recently got back in touch with his aunt. She’s suffering from sight loss, so he takes her to visit a faith healer. Unfortunately the faith-healing process does exactly the opposite of what’s intended: his aunt drops down dead.

Where have I seen him before? We last saw Richie Campbell in Liar, where he played cheated-on husband Liam Sutcliffe. He has also played Viv in the TV series Eve, and was Ndale in Waterloo Road.

Steadman King – Steve Toussaint

Who does he play? Steadman King was a local boy who went to America and became a faith healer. Now he’s back in Saint Marie to preach to the local population.

Where have I seen him before? Steve Toussaint’s credits include Upstart Crow, Fortitude, and Inspector Lewis. He played Mallik in Line of Duty and DI Mike Trent in Doctors.

Amelia King – Jenny Jules

Who does she play? Amelia King manages Steadman’s career: they are a joint package. She has come to Saint Marie with him from the US.

Where have I seen her before? Dedicated Skins fans will remember Jenny Jules as Sonia Blood. She’s also appeared in The Man Inside, EastEnders, Odd Mom Out and NCS Manhunt.

Darlene – Ginny Holder

Who does she play? Dwayne Myers has met his match in Darlene. Tall and beautiful, she is extremely confident and will NOT be messed around.

Where have I seen her before? You may remember Ginny Holder as Thande Abebe-Griffin from Holby City. She has also appeared in Family Affairs, The Protectors, and London Has Fallen.

Pico the Police Dog

Advertisement

Who does he play? Oh, Pico. The newest (temporary) member of the Saint Marie police force spends all his time sleeping and refusing to be budged. With his limited training as a police dog handler, JP has been given a work-shy canine as his sidekick.