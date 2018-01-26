How Blue Planet II filmed the ferocious humboldt squid in episode two

The fierce deep sea creatures attacked the crew's submersible during filming for episode two The Deep

The film crews for Blue Planet II spent over 1000 hours in manned submersibles to film episode two The Deep.

Advertisement

The episode takes us to some of the world’s deepest oceans, but one of the most terrifying moments comes when fierce-looking humboldt squid make a grab at the camera.

In the episode it looks like something out of a horror film – and, as you can see in the video below, it’s not the first time BBC camera crews have encountered the humboldt squid – but surprisingly producer Orla Doherty found the creatures strangely captivating.

Find out more about how she filmed the deep sea predators below.

“The most compelling and exquisite animals for me are the Humboldt squid off the coast of Chile. When they first found us, they’d come at the submersible quite ferociously.

“We were among packs up to 1,000-strong — it was like being in the flight path of some incredible air-force squadron.

Advertisement

“They’re feeding machines. They have to keep eating to get to full size and then sustain themselves. If they can’t get what they want — usually lantern fish — they will turn on each other. I never expected to be charmed or captivated by them but I was.”