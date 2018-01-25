What time is Kiri on TV?

Everything you need to know about Jack Thorne’s new challenging drama

After last year’s BAFTA-winning National Treasure, writer Jack Thorne is back with another powerful drama. Here’s when to watch it, who’s in the cast and what to expect…

What time is it on TV?

Kiri concludes on Wednesday 31st January at 9pm on Channel 4.

What is it about?

The four-parter is a story about transracial adoption. It centres on Miriam, an experienced yet maverick social worker who is caught up in a police investigation when Kiri, a nine-year-old girl, goes missing on a supervised visit.

Who’s in the cast?

Sarah Lancashire of Happy Valley leads the cast as Miriam. She is joined by Lucian Msamati, Lia Williams, Wunmi Mosaku, Paapa Essiedu and more. Meet the full cast here.

Is it based on a true story?

No. Kiri is an entirely fictional piece of drama written by Jack Thorne. He was inspired to write about social workers because of his mother, who was a carer for adults with learning difficulties when he was young.

“I grew up going to the day centre all the time and hanging out with her,” he explained after a Kiri press screening. “When she was doing residential care we’d spend Christmas in a home, so I’ve always wanted to write about the caring professions.”

He went on to say that his mother has four children and her brother is a paranoid schizophrenic, so she has “literally spent her whole life caring for others”.

“I was trying to tell a story about someone who was real, who had flaws, but for whom caring was such an instinctive thing,” he said.

When the first episode received criticism from social workers who called out the series for “inaccuracies”, Channel 4 responded with a statement saying: “Kiri is a complex and entirely fictional 4-part drama populated by fully-drawn, three-dimensional characters, each with their own human flaws and personal difficulties.

“The drama explores, among other topics, the vast pressures placed upon social workers and the very difficult job they do. Extensive background research was undertaken to ensure the themes explored within the drama were accurately and authentically portrayed and social workers, various departments within the police and charities were all consulted during the scriptwriting and development stages.”

What else do Jack Thorne and the cast have to say about the series?

Is there a trailer?

Yes, here you go…

Does Thorne have any other series planned?

