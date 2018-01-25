There was an amazing Doctor/Tardis reunion at the National Television Awards

The Doctor has had many loves and a long life, but there’s only ever been one love of her life: that big blue box. (Sorry River.)

Which is why, even with a change of face, she made a beeline for her old friend the moment she spotted her at the National Television Awards.

the Doctor and the TARDIS pic.twitter.com/VPL8dxHoQ9 — 🌌 (@memoriesdw) January 24, 2018

Yes, that’s new Doctor Jodie Whittaker palling around with Suranne Jones, who played the personification of the Tardis in The Doctor’s Wife, back in the Matt Smith era. Of course, during that episode, the Tardis (or Idris, the name of the host body) said they would never be able to speak again. But this is Doctor Who we’re talking about, anything is possible, especially the impossible.