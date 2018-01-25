Should Coronation Street’s Daniel end up with Carla or Sinead? Rob Mallard has his say

Could an older woman keep Daniel in line? Or should he go back to the girl he really loves?

Coronation Street’s Daniel Osbourne may be locking lips with Carla Connor in next week’s episodes of the soap, but if actor Rob Mallard has his way their affair will be nothing more than a short-term fling.

“I would prefer to see him with Sinead in the long run,” Mallard told RadioTimes.com on the red carpet at the National Television Awards, where he was nominated for Best Soap Newcomer.

Fans will remember the tragedy of Sinead and Daniel, who were torn apart by Daniel’s dad Ken Barlow. Ken discovered Sinead was pregnant with Daniel’s baby, just as the young man had learned he’d won a place at Oxford. Determined to see his son succeed in life, Ken convinced Sinead to have an abortion and let Daniel go.

But things didn’t quite go to plan, and the whole affair resulted in a devastated – and very angry – Daniel shoving his father down the stairs before going to war with Chesney over Sinead, who had returned to her former flame. The Barlow boy lost and was reduced to standing on street corners, staring forlornly at the woman he loved.

When Chesney ditched his bride at the altar the stage seemed all but set for a Sinead/Daniel reunion, but a new knock back will see him seeking solace in the arms of Carla.

“The thing with Daniel and Carla is Oedipal – there’s an Oedipus Complex,” Mallard explained. “He had it with the editor of the magazine, she was an older woman, and the absence of his mother, it’s all feeding into that.”

Talking about fan reaction to the Corrie pairing, the actor added: “I saw quite a few people going, ‘no, I can’t unsee this, I can’t unsee it!’ I would say to those people: just stick with it.”

