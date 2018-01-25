Doctor Who fans can win tickets to watch the new series premiere and meet Jodie Whittaker

They just have to answer one simple question…

Fancy meeting Thirteenth Doctor Jodie Whittaker and watching her very first episode at a special preview screening later this year?

Then you’d best get ready to enter a new BBC Radio 1 competition that ends tomorrow and offers two VIP tickets to the series 11 premiere (and the aforementioned time with Whittaker) as the next prize.

Called Jan Slam, the competition is part of Nick Grimshaw’s Breakfast Show and requires fans to answer a simple multiple choice question – in this case, about the Doctor’s signature device – before texting the right answer to a set phone number before tomorrow morning (Friday 26th January). You can enter the competition here.

Having entered, they’ll then have to listen to tomorrow’s Breakfast Show from 8am, when Grimshaw will reveal a code word that will have to be spoken by the winner when the BBC call them up.

Still, despite all the rigmarole it’s definitely a prize worth winning, and we’re betting BBC Radio 1 will be getting a LOT of texts today even though we still don’t know exactly when Doctor Who will be back on TV. Keep your diaries clear, fans!

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 this autumn