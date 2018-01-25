Celebrity Big Brother is facing a TRIPLE eviction this week

Not one, not two but *three* housemates will be leaving the CBB house on Friday

There’s going to be a cull on Celebrity Big Brother this week when the house faces a triple eviction on Friday.

That’s right – a total of three housemates will be eliminated from the house on 26th January in a live eviction.

Meanwhile the first celebrity to be nominated and face the public vote has been confirmed as being Shane Jenek / Courtney Act. Shane was one of the celebrities chosen by his fellow housemates during face-to-face nominations.

That's right, Friday's show is a TRIPLE eviction! Don't miss it. #CBB pic.twitter.com/ZYwqK0oXHD — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) January 23, 2018

On Big Brother’s Bit on the Side, host Emma Willis explained to Rylan Clark-Neal that there was another task that would be continuing in the house over the next few days. It was again going to be boys against girls in a series of tasks that would test the housemates’ bushcraft skills like raft building and fire lighting – all while living on basic rations.

The overall winning team will then get the power in the house to decide who to nominate.

Ginuwine became the latest celebrity to leave the house on Tuesday night when he was voted out by the public.

He had been up for nomination against Ann Widdecombe, Daniel O’Reilly, Wayne Sleep and Jonny Mitchell.

Meanwhile on Monday night’s show, the celebrities chose to save Daniel O’Reilly and evict John Barnes via a backdoor elimination.

So far a total of five celebrities have been evicted from Celebrity Big Brother this series: India Willoughby, Rachel Johnson, Maggie Oliver, John Barnes and Ginuwine.

Celebrity Big Brother airs daily at 9pm on Channel 5