What time is Next of Kin on ITV?

Everything you need to know about the new ITV thriller starring Archie Panjabi and Jack Davenport

Next of Kin is a new, gritty murder thriller on ITV. Here’s how to watch it, what to expect and who’s in the cast…

What time is Next of Kin on TV?

Next of Kin continues on Monday 29th January at 9pm on ITV.

What can we expect?

Husband-and-wife writing team Paul Rutman and Natasha Narayan created this thorny drama – from Mammoth Screen, the makers of Victoria and Poldark – about a couple (Archie Panjabi and Jack Davenport – both excellent) whose extended family is torn apart by events on the other side of the world.

Panjabi plays Mona, a London GP whose brother (Navin Chowdhry) runs a clinic in Pakistan. While en route to catch a flight back to London, he is abducted, and before long Mona and her husband fear for his safety.

That’s not the only storm in their lives: Mona’s nephew is missing from college, and a terrorist bomb has increased tensions in London. It’s heartening to see a thriller like this told from the perspective of a multicultural family, and though there are nagging holes that threaten to undermine the plot, Next of Kin feels like a story for our times.

Who’s in the cast?

The Good Wife’s Archie Panjabi and Pirates of the Caribbean star Jack Davenport lead the cast, and are joined by Navin Chowdhry, Viveik Kalra, Elie Haddad and more.

Is there a Next of Kin trailer?

Oh, yes…