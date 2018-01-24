Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
This Morning apologise as Holly and Phil ‘haven’t turned up’

This Morning apologise as Holly and Phil ‘haven’t turned up’

Unrelated: Holly and Phil, party animals, won an NTA last night

holly and phil

Ever noticed how flu season really takes its toll on the day after the office Christmas party? All those phone calls to the boss about how it’s probably a chest thing and you can work from home and ha ha, no, I didn’t stay much past 10, why do you ask?

Advertisement

Well, Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield won at the NTAs last night. And this morning, this is what greeted viewers of This Morning.

Now what could have caused that? What illness could have struck two of the nation’s favourite, hardest partying presenters, the morning after they won at a major awards ceremony?

It’s not like they have a history of turning up still steaming from the night before.

We want to believe you have gastroenteritis, Holly and Phil, it’s just that…well, we don’t.

But wait!

Yes, it was just a wee bit, but it was a funny one, and we can’t help notice Phil clutch his head in pain at the noise. But if this is how they drink when they win, what happens when they lose?

Advertisement

Also, why is it funny when Holly and Phil turn up drunk to work, but when I do it my boss Susanna Lazarus gives me a talk about professionalism? Not once has she made a hilarious viral video celebrating my problem drinking, and I’ve given her enough chances. There is no justice in the world.

You might like

Death in Paradise

How Desert Island Discs helped solve a Death in Paradise murder case

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 25: Bradley Walsh and Dermot O'Leary (L) on stage at the National Television Awards at The O2 Arena on January 25, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images, BA)

Bradley Walsh crashed ITV This Morning’s acceptance speech at the NTAs and nobody knows why

From Indigo Productions THE 23RD NATIONAL TELEVISION AWARDS Tuesday 23rd January 2018, 7.30pm, ITV Pictured: Host Dermot O'Leary with one of the coveted National TV Awards Broadcast live from The O2 London, the NTAs celebrate television’s best-loved shows and stars in the only TV awards ceremony where the winners are chosen entirely by the British public! This year sees a brand new category, Crime Drama. Recognising a year when primetime mysteries became our favourite TV genre, this award pits Line of Duty against Broadchurch, Little Boy Blue and Sherlock. Armchair detectives – make your voices heard! The NTAs are paying tribute to the late, great Sir Bruce Forsyth by naming a major prize after him. Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, The Graham Norton Show, Celebrity Juice and All Round to Mrs Brown’s have the honour of battling it out for the inaugural Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award. It’s also a clash of the acting titans for Drama Performance, with Taboo star Tom Hardy and Broadchurch’s leading man David Tennant tackling a triumvirate of our top TV actresses in Sheridan Smith, Jenna Coleman and Suranne Jones. Can reigning champions Ant & Dec make it a jaw-dropping 17-year winning streak and retain their TV Presenter title? Stiff competition comes from ITV colleagues Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby. But will fellow nominee Bradley Walsh win the chase before he takes a trip in the Tardis in the next series of Doctor Who? © ITV/Indigo Television Photographer: Simon Webb For further information please contact Peter Gray 0207 157 3046 peter.gray@itv.com This photograph is © ITV/Indigo Television and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme The National TV Awards or ITV. Once made available by the ITV Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the Transmission date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other pub ITV, TL

Dermot O’Leary: “I’ve never actually watched Strictly”

National Television Awards 2018, ITV Pictures, SL

National Television Awards 2018: winners in full

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more