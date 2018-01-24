Accessibility Links

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby’s This Morning co-stars want them to do Strictly Come Dancing

Could Phil and Holly show off their moves in the Strictly ballroom?

Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby at the NTAs

Holly Willoughby wants to do Strictly Come Dancing and Phillip Schofield would be the “dark horse” of the competition – at least, that’s according to their This Morning colleagues Ruth Langsford and Alison Hammond.

ITV’s daytime stars Ruth and Alison, who have both taken part in Strictly, are keen to get Holly and Phil into sparkly outfits and out onto the dance floor.

Speaking at the National Television Awards, Alison confided to RadioTimes.com: “I’ve got a feeling Holly wants to do it. I think she would be amazing.”

Ruth Langsford and Alison Hammond at the NTAs

Ruth, who partnered Anton Du Beke in last year’s series, added: “Holly would be good. Imagine how she’d look in those dresses!”

In fact, Holly has already managed a quick trot around the ballroom with pro dancer Gorka Marquez – and all the signs were promising. Alison revealed: “Gorka gave her a little bit of a turn, and I think he could see. He could see she wanted it.”

But Phil could apparently give her a run for her money on the dance floor.

“Do you know what, Phil’s bendy, you know?” Alison said. “Phil can bend. He does a lot of pilates, he can move, he might not look it but he’s a dark horse.”

“Phil’s got moves,” Ruth confirmed.

It seems Phil and Holly were both showing off their moves last night as the This Morning team celebrated their NTA award for Best Daytime Show.

The two had an excellent night – and viewers weren’t exactly surprised when ITV flashed up the title card the next morning: “We’re sorry for the disruption. Our presenters haven’t turned up. We’re working hard to fix the issue.”

But it was all a ruse as Phil and Holly (both a little worse for wear) quickly appeared with their NTA award proudly displayed.

From Indigo Productions THE 23RD NATIONAL TELEVISION AWARDS Tuesday 23rd January 2018, 7.30pm, ITV Pictured: Host Dermot O'Leary with one of the coveted National TV Awards

