Peter Kay and Sian Gibson always knew a Car Share special would follow that controversial series finale

The National Television Award-winning duo had always planned to continue the story - they just didn't tell the viewers!

Peter Kay and Sian Gibson left the nation frustrated with a cliffhanger finale to Car Share season two that saw the fate of will-they-won’t-they couple John and Kayleigh up in the air.

They’ve since announced an upcoming special that viewers will be hoping resolves things – but it turns out Kay and Gibson always knew that wasn’t the end of the story.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com on the red carpet at the National Television Awards, Gibson revealed that the La La Land dream sequence and subsequent sombre ending was never actually going to be the conclusion to John and Kayleigh’s tale.

“I stand by it, I loved that ending, but we always knew there was going to be a special,” she said, “so we knew there was something after that. So when people were getting angry we were kind of like, ‘yeah yeah, just wait’.”

The actress, who collected the award on behalf of the series for a second year running, couldn’t say much about what’s in store for the pair in the upcoming special episode, but she did reveal what she’d like to see happen for them personally.

“I’m an old romantic so I’d like to see them car sharing forever obviously”, she explained. And she’s not ruling out the possibility of making some more episodes down the line.

“Who knows, I love doing the programme and it’s just the best fun.”