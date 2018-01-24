Accessibility Links

Paul O’Grady honoured with Special Recognition Award at the NTAs

Paul O’Grady honoured with Special Recognition Award at the NTAs

The presenter was recognised for changing public perception of rehoming dogs via his show For the Love of Dogs

Paul O'Grady at the National Television Awards

Paul O’Grady has been presented with the Special Recognition Award at this year’s National Television Awards.

O’Grady was honoured for changing the public perception of rehoming rescue dogs on his ITV series For the Love of Dogs, which goes inside the Battersea Dogs & Cats Home, talking to staff about the work they do and following animals’ progress as they await a new home.

For the Love of Dogs has run for six series since 2012 and has itself won two NTAs, for Most Popular Factual Entertainment Programme, in 2013 and 2014.

O’Grady also currently presents the revamped Blind Date on Channel 5 and is known for his comedy alter ego Lily Savage.

