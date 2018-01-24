Inside No. 9 put viewers off their Pot Noodle last night

"I will never look at Pot Noodle the same way again"

*SPOILERS for Inside Number 9 series 4 episode 4 to follow*

Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton’s comic anthology series Inside No. 9 shocked viewers with another dark twist last night, leaving a lot of viewers with a bad taste in their mouths and a newfound allergy to Pot Noodle.

The episode began as a grim depiction of the stale, 20-year-old marriage between wedding photographer Adrian and Harriet. Their sexual life has dried up, they’re in debt, and Adrian seems to have given up entirely – his love of Pot Noodle as good an indicator as any.

After almost twenty minutes of depressing marital monotony in which Harriet tried in vain to reignite the spark in their marriage, the episode took a profoundly dark turn when it was revealed that, for 9 years, Adrian had kept their former cleaner Agnes imprisoned as a sex slave in their cellar. Somewhere along the way, he had fathered a child with her, and now the two were subsisting on, you guessed it – Pot Noodle.

However, there was one final twist in the tale – at the end of the episode, Agnes had managed to overpower Adrian, leading Harriet to discover what had been going on in the cellar. The episode closes with a shot of Adrian, now being held captive by his wife and former captive, being handed a Pot Noodle by his young son.

Viewers took to Twitter to share their disbelief at the episode, along with some negative PR for the instant noodle brand.

I'd like to say that last night's episode gave me chills, masterpiece, never felt so many emotions in one half hour…also, I'm never eating a pot noodle again @SP1nightonly @ReeceShearsmith #InsideNo9 — Maddy (@Maddy38044894) January 24, 2018

I 'vow' never to eat a pot noodle again #InsideNo9 @ReeceShearsmith Another great episode. — Big Boab (@BiggusMannus) January 24, 2018

those eyes after he brought out the key and stirred the pot noodle. And stared at the wall. So dark — Scott McGinn (@mcginn1983) January 24, 2018

I used to like a Pot Noodle now and then, not anymore #InsideNumber9 they just keep getting better, can’t wait for next week @SP1nightonly @ReeceShearsmith — Mark Pritchard (@markyp66) January 24, 2018

Don't think I'll ever eat a Pot Noodle again after watching tonights episode of 'Inside No.9', clever series! #InsideNo9 — Norm (@magpie8899) January 23, 2018

Pretty sure that was a Mac and Cheese Pot Noodle the lad gave him at the end. A fittingly harsh punishment for him. — Wilko (@Cerberus_Lives) January 23, 2018

Tonight's Inside No 9 hit me again. Super macabre genius that might hurt Pot Noodle sales for a while. — Paul F (@Cactusknax) January 23, 2018

Brilliant television wouldn't touch a pot noodle after that…well I wouldn't before to be fair!!! — MATTYREDMAN (@mattyredman) January 23, 2018

Though one Twitter user reported having a “craving” for Pot Noodle after all was said and done…

That episode of Inside No. 9 was DARK! I didn't see that twist coming! But I'm craving a Pot Noodle now! Bravo @ReeceShearsmith and @SP1nightonly Simply brilliant!! — Stuart Kenny (@StuartKenny33) January 23, 2018

And others were more concerned with how the Pot Noodle was being prepared and consumed:

Way too much water in the pot noodle… apart from that…. fantasticaly dark… @SP1nightonly — Nicola Phillips (@VertigoSickness) January 23, 2018

Anybody who puts THAT much water on a Pot Noodle deserves to be locked up — cockwombling free (@grahams92434514) January 23, 2018

Absolute monster, who eats a pot noodle with a spoon !!!!!!! — SMG (@SMG1888) January 24, 2018

Inside No 9 airs on Tuesdays at 10pm on BBC1.