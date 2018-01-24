I’m a Celebrity wins best Challenge Show at the National Television Awards 2018

The fiercely contested category saw Love Island, The Great British Bake Off and MasterChef all nominated

I’m a Celebrity has won best Challenge Show at the National Television Awards 2018, seeing off competition from Love Island, The Great British Bake Off and MasterChef.

Hosts Ant and Dec accepted the trophy from Liar star Ioan Gruffudd, before the entire cast of campmates, including Georgia “Toff” Toffolo, made their way on stage.

This year’s series of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! made a national treasure of Toff who takes on backstage hosting duties at this year’s NTAs.

It’s been a competitive year for televised competitions, with The Great British Bake Off relaunching on Channel 4 hosted by Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding alongside judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith. Love Island was a roaring success for ITV2 last summer, dominating its Channel 5 rival Big Brother.

MasterChef, meanwhile, aired its 10th series last year as judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace continue their quest to celebrate Britain’s best amateur chefs.

The likes of Britain’s Got Talent, Strictly Come Dancing and The X Factor do not qualify for this category – instead they feature in the nominations for Best Talent Show.

The National Television Awards 2018 were voted for by the public and hosted by Dermot O’Leary. The event took place at London’s O2 arena on Tuesday 23rd January, with guests from across the television industry walking the red carpet.