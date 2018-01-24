Emmerdale named best Serial Drama at the National Television Awards

Emmerdale has won best Serial Drama at the National Television Awards, beating Coronation Street, EastEnders and Hollyoaks.

The fierce competition in the category reflected an action-packed year in soapland.

Emmerdale saw John Middleton put in a stunning final performance as Ashley Thomas, who lost his battle with dementia, while Robert Sugden and Aaron Dingle’s nuptials were called to a halt as Aaron was locked up for assault, and a “who killed Emma Barton?” mystery kept fans on their toes at the end of the year.

Coronation Street dealt with some rather serious issues in the first half of 2017, including Michelle’s miscarriage and the grooming of Bethany Platt. We also saw Sinead and Daniel’s relationship break down after Ken Barlow convinced his grandson’s daughter to have an abortion, before Daniel shoved him down the stairs. And then, of course, Pat Phelan’s reign of terror continued, with the bad builder kidnapping Andy and ultimately killing him in a chilling Halloween double murder.

The EastEnders felt the wrath of Max Branning, who returned to the Square to get revenge for his wrongful imprisonment, bringing old Walford enemy James Wilmott-Brown with him. Stacey Slater married Martin Fowler, Whitney and Mick Carter had an ill-advised mini affair, and Lauren and Abi Branning tumbled from the top of the Queen Vic on Christmas Day.

And in Hollyoaks the hunt for Amy’s killer, Ste’s shooting, a child kidnapping, a wedding day stabbing, a stalking police officer, a massive reveal about Blue Star Duncan James’ character and a rather big school explosion caused quite a lot of serial drama in 2017 too.

The NTAs took place in London’s O2 Arena and were hosted by Dermot O’Leary.